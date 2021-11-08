A California school has sparked outrage over a test that labeled students from Florida and Texas as “complete idiots.”

A politically motivated question was purportedly placed in a test set by a social science instructor at Whitney High School in Rocklin, California, prompting an investigation.

A student in a high school history class snapped a snapshot of one of the quiz’s questions, which stated:A bunch of total idiots is:a KKKb “Florida as a whole Texans on Fox News The student’s “family friend” subsequently published the photo to social media, where it was seen and remarked on hundreds of times, according to Good Day Sacramento.

Some social media critics were outraged by the test, calling it “inappropriate” in several instances.

On Facebook, Barbara Cohan wrote: “School should not be used for political purposes! We must refrain from politicizing everything.” United States Flag Brigeetuh 4 America tweeted: “If he’s expressing his political views while teaching US History to teenagers, he’s doing something very wrong. The only thing that amazes me about him is that he believes it’s fine.” “I wonder if the outrage would be much stronger, went viral, and the teacher fired if the answer alternatives were; a) far-left activists, b) liberals, c) BLM, d) President Biden and his henchmen,” Karen Julio wondered. A message to the students and faculty at Whitney High School: pic.twitter.com/oJWcFFN522 — November 5, 2021, Whitney High School (@WhitneyUnited) Some users, though, agreed with the teacher, with Twitter user Nothing But Beach asking, “Why no E) All of the above?” One of the question’s targets, an anonymous parent, told Fox News how the unnamed teacher’s one-sided political comments routinely attacked Republicans.

They explained: “Obviously, the question on the test is blatant, and it’s out there. This is the first time someone has noticed him crossing the line.” “A class assignment” had “raised concern within the WHS community,” according to a letter issued by school principal Justin Cutts over the weekend, and “disciplinary steps” could be taken.

On a quiz, a teacher at Whitney High School in California asked the following question: pic.twitter.com/OLCTfvb1Ze — Tik Tok Libs (@libsoftiktok) 8 November 2021 It said: “On November the 4th. This is a condensed version of the information.