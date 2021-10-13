A California mother has been charged with hosting alcoholic sex parties for minors.

A California lady has been charged with organizing wild parties for her son and other children, during which she allegedly passed out booze and condoms to the youngsters. She is accused of encouraging teenagers to engage in non-consensual sex.

Shannon O’Connor, 47, is accused of child abuse, sexual assault, and giving alcohol to minors, among other offenses. Prosecutors claim that since early 2020, O’Connor has hosted a series of alcohol-fueled parties at her house where youngsters as young as 13 and 14 engaged in sexual activity. She was detained in Ada County, Idaho, where she currently lives, on Saturday.

According to court filings, “she pushed these juveniles to engage in sexual behavior with each other, facilitated sexual interactions, and witnessed some of these sexual encounters when they were quite intoxicated from the alcohol.”

During the parties, the youngsters would become so inebriated that they “would vomit, be unable to stand, and fall unconscious,” according to the prosecution.

According to court filings, O’Connor told the teenagers who attended her parties and were given alcohol not to inform anyone because “she might go to jail.” The parties were kept a secret from O’Connor’s husband and other parents. She is also accused of threatening a girl who told others about the parties, as well as enlisting the help of other minors to persuade her to keep silent.

In a statement, DA Jeff Rosen stated, “It took a number of brave children to come forward and untangle this profoundly distressing case.”

“I’m astounded as a parent. As the District Attorney, I am committed to holding those who risk children fully accountable to the law and to our community.” According to the New York Post, O’Connor gave a juvenile kid a condom at one of his parties. She then dragged him into a room where a 14-year-old girl was sleeping. The girl confronted O’Connor after being abused.

The girl allegedly responded, “Why did you leave me in there with him?” “Why did you want to do it, for example? You must have known what he was going to do to me.” O’Connor and five other kids allegedly watched and laughed as a drunk youngster sexually attacked a girl in bed at a New Year’s party in her home, according to authorities. When one of the teenagers passed out in his own vomit, O’Connor begged a youngster not to call for aid.

O’Connor is accused of taking her son and two other juveniles to a parking lot where one of them was allowed to drive. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.