A California man was sentenced to 55 years in prison for persuading children to send him sexual images via social media.

After persuading youngsters to send him sexually explicit photographs via social media, a 29-year-old California man was sentenced to 55 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

In May 2020, Jacob Blanco of Fresno pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of receiving and disseminating child pornography. As part of his plea agreement, he also revealed to authorities that he interacted with at least 50 underage minors and received pornographic photographs from many of them.

Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert for the Eastern District of California said, “Today’s sentence is warranted due to the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct, the large number of minor victims, and the impact that the defendant’s conduct has had – and will continue to have – on the dozens of children victimized by the defendant.” “The defendant’s use of social media to sexually exploit the victims serves as a warning that the internet, especially for youngsters, can be a hazardous place.” Blanco was arrested for the first time in 2017 when the parents of a 6-year-old discovered that their child had been conversing with a user on the social media app Musical.ly, now known as TikTok, and had generated sexual photographs at the user’s request. According to court documents, the criminal was recognized as Blanco by law enforcement.

Investigators were able to search Blanco’s home and digital devices after learning of his activities. They discovered that the man had coerced and induced a number of children to generate sexually explicit material.

Blanco allegedly used deception and enticement to seduce his victims, including pretending to be a modeling agency or a minor himself, according to court filings. He also communicated with young girls via social media apps like Snapchat and messaging services like Kik and others in order to receive sexually explicit content they made for him.

“The defendant used a variety of social media platforms to target and manipulate young children,” said Justice Department Criminal Division Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. “I applaud the investigation and prosecutorial teams for successfully removing a dangerous child predator from the neighborhood.” While no amount of time in prison can make up for the anguish that was caused in. This is a condensed version of the information.