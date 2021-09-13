A California man is presumed dead after attempting to jump across the dangerous ‘Devil’s Churn’ Inlet.

A California guy fell and is thought dead after attempting to jump over Devil’s Churn, a narrow strait on the Pacific coast with strong currents.

According to Oregon State Police, Steve Allen, 67, of Walnut Creek, California, attempted to jump over the water channel at roughly 2 p.m. on Thursday.

According to NBC News, the Devil’s Churn is perilous because it is made up of jagged rocks and features treacherous riptides and big waves.

Allen attempted to leap across the churn, but he fell, according to witnesses. The water then carried him away.

Andy Nelson, an eyewitness, was quoted by YachatsNews as stating, “It appears like you can jump across, but the other side is steep and slick.” “All he did was lose his footing and fall into the water.” When the incident occurred, Nelson was on the scene with his kid.

By forming a lengthy line using belts, a dog leash, and two shirts, Nelson and 5-6 other witnesses attempted to rescue Allen. They lowered the line into the inlet 15 feet. Allen managed to get a hold of the line for a brief moment. Bystanders also created a human chain at the cliff’s edge to keep another person from sliding and falling into the inlet.

Nelson’s son Evan went up to the Forest Service concession stand in the parking lot at the same moment, requesting that someone alert emergency personnel. With a park ranger and a rope with a life ring, he returned to the inlet.

Allen was able to keep the life ring for a short while. Bystanders, however, were unable to remove him from the sea.

“It was cold … he was struggling,” Nelson told YachatsNews, adding: “And then it became hard for him to hold on. After that, he let go. It was already too late.” Allen allegedly had a “big” head injury when he was last seen by the rescuers.

“Troopers and emergency personnel responded to for a subject who had fallen into the ocean at Devils Churn,” the Oregon State Police said in the statement. “Fellow visitors attempted to rescue Allen but were unable to retrieve him from the water. Allen was last seen unresponsive by rescue services before they lost sight of him.”

Around 6.40 p.m., emergency workers called off their search and proclaimed Allen dead.