A California man is accused of shooting his 10-month-old and 2-year-old children with a fishing spear.

A self-described QAnon theorist and surfing instructor from San Diego, California, has admitted to driving his two toddler children across the Mexican border in a sprinter van and killing them with a spear fishing rifle.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles court, Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, is charged with the international murders of two US citizens, his 10-month-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

According to Mexican authorities, the two children’s bodies were discovered with various wounds on an agricultural property, the Rancho Del Descanso near Rosarito, roughly 35 miles south of the US-Mexico border.

According to court documents, Coleman told police that he had been “enlightened by the QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy beliefs and was experiencing visions and signs confirming that his wife…possessed snake DNA and had passed it on to his children.”

Coleman’s wife, the mother of the two children, reported him and his two children missing from Santa Barbara on Saturday. She was anxious because the family had intended to go on a camping trip together, but Coleman had gone with the kids without informing her where they were going or taking the car seats, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the lawsuit, the couple’s sprinter van was missing, and Coleman was not responding to the wife’s texts, but the mother did not believe her children were in any danger.

The FBI took over the case after Santa Barbara officials found Coleman and the children were in Mexico, according to the complaint. The FBI then contacted U.S. Border Patrol agents to be on the lookout for Coleman and the children.

According to the Baja California Attorney General’s Office, Coleman was spotted on security camera checking into a Rosarito hotel with his two children. Coleman and his two children were observed leaving the motel at 3 a.m. He reappeared hours later, empty-handed. According to the Attorney General, he then checked out of the hotel.

Coleman was detained by US Customs and Border Protection authorities who had been told to be on the watch for him when he attempted to re-enter the US without his children on Monday.

During an interrogation at the border, Coleman confessed to the murders.

