A California man has been charged with kidnapping and torturing his girlfriend, who was held captive for a month.

A California guy was arrested on Saturday after he kidnapped the female he was seeing, held her captive, and tortured her for a month.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, Modesto resident Saul Ortega is facing many counts, including the kidnapping and torture of his 25-year-old girlfriend, who also lives in Modesto.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, escaped Ortega’s home on Thursday but did not immediately inform police because Ortega had threatened her family, according to Crime Online. Early Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office solicited the assistance of Fresno County deputies to do a welfare check on the woman; she had already told someone that Ortega, her new lover, had kept her captive and abused her.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office detailed the depth of the woman’s abuse at Ortega’s hands “Deputies were able to track down the female who had gotten away from Ortega on Thursday afternoon. Her body suffered numerous injuries, including bruising and burns.” According to the police statement, “the female reported being imprisoned against her will for nearly one month.” For treatment, the person was transferred to a hospital.

According to Crime Online, an elderly woman was briefly detained and questioned before being released since she was aiding with the investigation.

Ortega is being jailed on a $1 million bond at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there is no “cause to suspect Ortega has abused others.” Deputies encouraged anybody with information to contact Detective D. Gonzalez at (209) 595-8686 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 for an anonymous report.

A man was sentenced to four years in jail in Scotland in September after subjecting his partner to horrible domestic abuse for more than two years. On one occasion, he sliced the woman’s hand with broken glass and tore her stitches.

Euan Walker, 27, is accused of punching, kicking, biting, and choked his girlfriend, Antonia Gillespie, 21, and of holding her underwater while she was bathing. Walker is allegedly said to have threatened to kill Gillespie by holding a knife to her throat. The man claimed he was aiming to destroy his girlfriend’s new relationship.