A California man, 18, was arrested after fatally shooting a friend.

An 18-year-old California guy was arrested after reportedly fatally shooting his 17-year-old companion and then fraudulently reporting the two as victims of a drive-by shooting to the police.

Police were summoned to a residence in Anaheim on Sunday night to investigate a shooting incident. According to CW-affiliated KTLA, responding officers discovered the 17-year-old boy inside the house and sent him to a local trauma clinic. Danilo Ashton Arauz, the kid, died as a result of his injuries after being taken off life support on Thursday night.

Officers on the scene spoke with 18-year-old Zachar Pickrell, who identified himself as the victim’s friend. According to the Orange County Register, he told the officers that he and Arauz were the victims of a drive-by shooting.

Homicide detectives found there was no drive-by shooting after investigating the incident. Pickrell shot the youngster, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

While his companion remained on life support, Pickrell was brought to the Anaheim Detention Facility on allegations of attempted murder. He was later moved to the Orange County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond. Pickrell is anticipated to face murder charges, according to the police. The reason for the shooting was unknown.

The Arauz family stated on a GoFundMe page put up to pay for funeral expenses, “He always lived with passion and joy, Ashton was the happiest kid.” “He had crazy curly hair that matched his kooky demeanor. He is unlike anyone else, and he will be missed and adored for the rest of his life.”

The victim’s older brother, Blake Goldstein, posted on his private Instagram account, “Our hearts (are) devastated, but we will take solace in our memories and knowing we have an angel watching over us,” according to the Orange County Register.

