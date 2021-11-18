A California couple is accused of human trafficking, forced prostitution, and sexual assault by an abducted teen.

After a 17-year-old girl kidnapped from Honduras accused them of pushing her into prostitution, police are investigating a human trafficking case involving a couple from San Leandro, California.

After the victim came forward last month, Juan Aguilar, 41, and his wife Margaret Wilson, 39, were charged with kidnapping to conduct a sex offense, human trafficking of a minor, forceful rape, and forcible oral copulation.

According to KNTV, Aguilar allegedly kidnapped the girl at gunpoint in January and threatened to kill her grandmother if she alerted authorities.

Aguilar raped the girl when they were traveling from Honduras to Guatemala, according to the girl. According to the East Bay Times, he then sold her to someone who sexually assaulted her and smuggled her into the United States.

The girl came in Texas in May and was taken to San Leandro’s Aguilar and Wilson. For the next five months, the accused couple kept the girl in a shed in their backyard, where Aguilar “repeatedly raped her.” Wilson was accused of forcibly performing sex acts on the girl.

Wilson is also believed to have “groomed” the minor into prostitution during this time. The couple abducted the woman and pushed her into sex labor in San Francisco. Aguilar is said to have served as her “security.” At one time, the child told Aguilar’s niece about her ordeal. The girl was taken to San Francisco by her niece and mother to submit a police report.

On October 5, Aguilar and Wilson were apprehended. On multiple occasions, the male suspect admitted to sexually assaulting the teen.

According to the East Bay Times, San Leandro police Det. Joanna Villa noted on the court report, “When asked about her relationship with (Doe), Wilson immediately said she feared (Doe) was being “trafficked.” “At this point in the interrogation, the SLPD detectives had not asked Wilson any questions about human trafficking. Wilson demanded a lawyer as the interrogation progressed and SLPD Detectives questioned her on her role.” KPIX-TV quoted Lt. Matt Barajas as stating, “This is a terribly unfortunate situation, and we hope the victim finds consolation and closure.”

Both defendants have entered not guilty pleas to the allegations. They are being jailed without bail at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, California.