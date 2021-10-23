A California city pays $500,000 to a stroke victim who was arrested for DUI.

A California city agreed to pay a woman $500,000 after she was wrongfully jailed for driving under the influence when she had a stroke.

The Orange County Register said that Robin Winger, 43, was driving her 15-year-old daughter to school in Garden Grove, some 34 miles south of Los Angeles, on Oct. 31, 2011, when she clipped the mirror of a parked vehicle and appeared disoriented and incoherent following the traffic stop.

According to her attorney, Jerry Steering, a police officer tried to pull Winger over by flashing his lights, but she didn’t notice. The woman pulled over “in a jerking fashion” when the officer activated his siren. Winger’s daughter informed police that her mother wasn’t feeling well and that something was wrong with her, according to the lawyer.

Winger was put to a field sobriety test. According to the Associated Press, she was reportedly inspected by a police drug recognition expert before being arrested on a DUI charge at the city jail, which was run by private vendor the Geo Group.

Winger couldn’t remember her last name or spell her first name at the moment. According to a memorandum filed in Winger’s appeal in March 2020, she was also unable to answer simple inquiries such as where she resided.

Winger tried to explain to police many times that she was not feeling well and had recently spent time in the hospital, according to the letter.

Winger’s failure to state her last name, according to a doctor who later treated her, should have been considered a symptom of a stroke rather than intoxication. According to the memo, the police who arrested Winger had previously undergone training on how to recognize signs of a stroke.

The woman, according to firefighters on the scene, should have been sent to the hospital. They said that they persuaded Winger to go, but that she refused.

Winger was only able to go to the hospital after she was freed from jail, and it was later determined that she had suffered a stroke, according to KNX News Radio. In 2014, the woman’s DUI charges were dismissed.

In 2013, Winger filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Garden Grove and Geo Group. Winger and the Geo Group reached a $300,000 settlement in 2015, and the city reached a $500,000 settlement this year.