A California business owner has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the region’s “worst criminal fraud.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert announced on Tuesday that the owner of a solar energy company in the San Francisco Bay area was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for a $1 billion Ponzi scheme that he described as “the biggest criminal fraud scheme in the history of the Eastern District of California.”

Jeff Carpoff, 50, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in January 2020. According to a Justice Department news release, his wife, Paulette Carpoff, 47, pled guilty to conspiracy to conduct an offense against the United States and money laundering.

In a news release, Internal Revenue Service special agent in charge Mark Pearson remarked, “Mr. Carpoff lived a luxury life as a successful businessman.” “In actuality, he took advantage of the system by deceiving investors, offering large federal tax rebates, and laundering his ill-gotten wealth.” According to court records, Carpoff’s DC Solar created mobile solar generator units (MSG), which were solar generators installed on trailers and advertised as being capable of providing emergency power to cell phone towers and illumination during sporting events, between 2011 and 2018.

According to the Associated Press, the pair convinced their investors that they could take advantage of federal tax credits by leasing the generators back to DC Solar, which would then lease them to other businesses.

The Carpoff couple then proceeded to fabricate financial statements and lease contracts in order to conceal the Ponzi scheme. According to The Washington Post, they also put new investor funds into an account to give the impression that they were earning from third-party leasing.

According to the Post, Carpoff’s business lost so much money that he stopped producing MSGs and ended up selling thousands of non-existent items to investors who thought they were getting a good deal by leasing the solar units.

Prosecutors stated in a news release that “at least half of the approximately 17,000 mobile solar generators purported to have been built by DC Solar did not exist.”

The Carpoffs defrauded investors and spent the money on luxury and collectible cars, as well as a minor-league professional baseball franchise and NASCAR racing sponsorship. According to court filings, they allegedly purchased luxurious real estate in California, Nevada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and abroad, as well as a subscription private aircraft service, a suite at a professional football stadium, and jewelry.

