A cafeteria worker has been charged with distributing marijuana cookies to elementary school teachers.

A cafeteria worker in Oklahoma has been charged for delivering marijuana-infused cookies to an elementary school. She claimed she was delivering the “happy cookies” to two teachers at Earlsboro Elementary School to help them with their stomach trouble.

The 40-year-old cafeteria worker, identified as Sarah Dailey, had cooked the cookies after adding her own THC butter to the mix. At lunchtime on Thursday, she presented a fresh batch of marijuana cookies to the two school instructors. After eating the goodies that Dailey served them, one of the instructors became ill. According to Insider, this prompted the other teacher to alert the elementary school’s principal about the event.

After the principal informed district officials about the occurrence, an investigation was initiated. According to KFOR-TV, officials remarked that the scenario might have been much worse if one of the primary school pupils had gotten their hands on the cannabis cookies.

“What if it had gotten into the hands of a youngster,” asked Earlsboro Police Department Lt. Travis Sullivan.

“It’s a matter of safety,” Sullivan stated.

“You never know what might happen.” Superintendent Mark Maloy stated, “You have to take every issue seriously.”

The cafeteria worker told investigators that the two teachers had complained of stomach trouble as the probe progressed. So, in an effort to provide them with some relief, she served them the marijuana cookies.

“I guess she was attempting to assist them,” Sullivan speculated. “In turn, one became ill and had to return home for the day, while the other discovered she had been ill.” Dailey further stated that the teachers were intended to consume the edibles at home rather than at the school. “She took them to school in the hopes that they would take them home and eat them there.” “Not at the school,” Sullivan stated emphatically.

When the cops got involved, they enlisted the help of the District 23 Drug Task Force to help in the investigation. After being interrogated, Dailey’s cookies were forwarded to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and she was put into the Pottawatomie County Detention Center. She was charged with having a controlled substance in her possession with the intent to distribute it.

“I appreciate her intentions,” Sullivan continued, “but they were misguided.” “Don’t bring anything edible containing marijuana onto school grounds.” Because you’ll have to pay for it at some point.”