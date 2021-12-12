A busy Asda supermarket was evacuated after a man’s safety was questioned.

When someone shouted “quick get out before it’s too late” at the Breck Road store in Anfield, it was claimed that someone shouted “quick get out before it’s too late.”

The store was evacuated, and police were dispatched soon before 1 p.m.

“My friend phoned me and told me…apparently there was someone inside the shop screaming hurry get out before it’s too late,” one customer said.

“Something has happened at Breck Road Asda, all customers and workers have been evacuated and police have arrived, there’s been an issue inside but it’s unclear what’s happened,” another stated.

Merseyside Police said that they were dispatched in response to a “concern for a male’s safety.”

The individual had been safeguarded and was now in the care of his family, according to a spokeswoman, and no further action would be taken.

