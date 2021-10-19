A bus tragedy in Liverpool’s city centre, a drop in Covid vaccination uptake, and a search for a missing woman are all on the agenda.

This lunchtime, here are the latest headlines from The Washington Newsday.

This morning, a bus crash in Liverpool’s city centre has caused severe traffic disruption.

Merseytravel and Merseyside Police both advised people to avoid the area if at all possible.

“The traffic was getting really terrible and I could see everyone getting off their buses to walk – it was mayhem,” Marta Bona, who was on the 82 bus to work, said.

The number of persons who have been single or double jabbed in the city has reached a halt ahead of what might be a very challenging winter for the city’s health services.

85.6 percent of people aged 12 and up in England have gotten one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, while 78.6 percent have had both shots, giving them the most protection against the virus.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Gaynor Keegan is described as white, 5ft 1inch tall, of medium frame, with long black hair and brown eyes by detectives.

Gaynor, a Kensington resident, was last seen on Thursday, October 7 in the Geneva Road area.

