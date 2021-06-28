A bucket full of “dirty money” provides insight into the region’s narcotics trafficking.

Police swooped on suspected drug sellers over the weekend and recovered a bucket full of five pound notes and pound coins.

In Seaforth and Crosby, officers from a Merseyside Police operation targeting gangs in South Sefton made arrests and seizures.

The instances were the latest in a campaign that has resulted in the seizure of more than £50,000 in drug money from criminals.

The arrests over the weekend were the latest in Operation Pelican’s efforts to shed light on Merseyside’s narcotics trade.

The discovery of up to £30,000 in cash in a Crosby property, as well as separate £10,000 cash hauls in Bootle and Lydiate, have all been high-profile seizures and raids.

Designer garments believed to have been purchased with drug revenues have also been seized.

While previous trials demonstrated the massive quantities of money made by drug cartels, an arrest in Seaforth last weekend demonstrated how such gains are made via innumerable street dealings, frequently paid for with pennies on the dollar by vulnerable addicts.

The highest denomination note spotted among the well over £100 in the bucket was a £5 note.

Merseyside Police’s South Sefton squad tweeted about the arrest: “After encountering Operation Pelican officers for the second time in the Seaforth area yesterday night, an adult male was arrested for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

“A substantial sum of cash and numerous wraps of cocaine have been recovered.”

On Saturday, a woman was detained after “Operation Pelican officers tonight reacted to community concerns surrounding drug dealing at a famous Crosby hotspot,” according to news released yesterday. The tweet included images of what seemed to be cocaine.

The defendant was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it.

Speaking of the impact of Operation Pelican to the ECHO just last month, Sefton Community Policing Sergeant, Chris Taylor said: “We’re pleased with the recent successes of Operation Pelican, and the impact it continues to have on the communities of South Sefton.

“Operation Pelican is a small, proactive team that was formed in 2017 to address tensions in the area between opposing organized crime groups.

