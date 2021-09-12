A Bronx toddler was brutally murdered, and his mother’s boyfriend was charged with murder and sexual abuse.

In connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old baby, a 23-year-old man was arrested in New York City on murder and sexual abuse charges on Friday.

According to Fox 5, police were called to the Webster Houses on East 169th Street in the Claremont Village neighborhood of the Bronx on Thursday after a report of an unresponsive youngster inside an apartment. They discovered the youngster unconscious in one of the apartment’s bedrooms. The toddler was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead later.

According to the New York Post, who cited unidentified law enforcement sources, Keishawn Gordon, who shared an apartment with the toddler’s mother, allegedly hit the youngster, shattering his ribs and lacerating his liver.

According to the sources, Gordon then allegedly sodomized the boy with a toothbrush since the toddler wouldn’t stop sobbing. When he was discovered, the child had bruises on his face.

The 23-year-old suspect is charged with murder, manslaughter, aggravated sexual abuse, and sexual abuse in connection with the child’s death.

According to the New York Post, Gordon, who is currently unemployed, has 18 past arrests, including seven felonies.

After reportedly wrapping his hands around a woman’s neck and pushing her to the floor, he was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing in 2018. According to sources, the woman stated that she did not lose consciousness.

Following his death, a GoFundMe page was set up for the 1-year-old.

“Today, we mourn the loss of a beautiful child of God. Legacy Beauford is Jessica Melendez’s son and Chiquita Seelal’s grandson. As a brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, he will be missed. The description read, “A life so brief in number yet so profound in influence was expressed in this beautiful baby boys [sic]name Legacy Beauford.”

So far, $2,727 of the $30,000 target has been raised.

A teddy bear with white, yellow, and red carnations waited outside the toddler’s home on Saturday.

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” said Nancy Lamot, 65, one of the apartment’s inhabitants. It’s revolting. Why would you harm a child? Oh, my gosh. “Rest in peace, he.”

Charles Green, 45, another resident of the building, said the child’s death “makes no sense,” adding, “It’s a baby.” It’s just not right.”