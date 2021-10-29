A British teen who murdered two women in the hopes of winning the lottery has been sentenced to at least 35 years in prison.

According to the Associated Press, a 19-year-old British male was sentenced to at least 35 years in prison on Thursday for murdering two sisters in the hopes of winning the lotto.

Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were stabbed in Fryent Country Park in London in June 2020 for a birthday party by Danyal Hussein. Hussein was believed to be obsessed with demons and threatened to kill six women every six months if he won the Mega Millions Super Jackpot jackpot.

Hussein’s DNA was found on a knife dropped in the grass, according to prosecutors, and he signed a blood covenant with a legendary creature he called King Lucifuge Rofocale. Hussein denied the charges, and his lawyer, Riel Karmy-Jones, did not request a postponement of the sentence.

“We hope that with time and treatment, the family will be able to gain some answers as to how and why these offenses occurred,” Jones said. “He has a wonderful family who is heartbroken about what has transpired.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“I’m sure you committed these murders as part of that deal for wealth and power,” said Judge Philippa Whipple as she handed down the punishment. “You were the one who carried out these heinous assaults. You did it with the intent to kill. You did it for the money and an erroneous desire for control.” Hussein, who was only in the courtroom virtually due to ongoing COVID restrictions, turned his chair away from the judge as he was sentenced.

When the victims’ daughters were reported missing on the evening of June 6, 2020, their mother, Mina Smallman, a retired Church of England archdeacon, slammed the police reaction. Officers, she claims, were unconcerned after seeing one of her daughters’ address and recognizing her as “a Black woman who lives on a council [public housing]estate.” The family began their own search after the authorities showed little effort. The remains were discovered 36 hours after the killings by Nicole Smallman’s boyfriend. The weapon used in the killings was discovered nearby by family members.

The police watchdog in the United Kingdom looked at how officers handled the missing-persons case. In addition, two police officers have been accused with official misconduct. This is a condensed version of the information.