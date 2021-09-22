A British newspaper defended Prince Andrew after he saved a dog’s life.

Prince Andrew saved a dog from tumbling out of a castle, but a report in a British tabloid sparked outrage on Twitter.

Journalist and former Member of Parliament Matthew Parris complimented the Duke of York for his “sympathy and quick-thinking” over the “heartwarming narrative” in The Times of London.

Andrew accepted service in his Jeffrey Epstein-related sex abuse lawsuit on the same day the article was published.

Virginia Giuffre has accused the son of Queen Elizabeth II of sexually abusing her in the early 2000s in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands.

“The dog, thrilled by the sound of royal security dogs howling on the drive beneath the window, dashed to the open window and, teetering on the window-ledge, looked about to lose his footing and plummet many stories below,” Parris wrote.

“Other visitors were aware, but Andrew took action. He dashed to the window, caught the small puppy just in time, and carried him to safety, cradled in his arms.

“OK, it wasn’t a lovely maiden, and there were no dragons, but it’s a heartwarming tale of kindness and quick thinking—and every little bit helps for Prince Andrew.”

The event occurred at an undisclosed castle in Scotland, according to the story, and “Prince Andrew has had virtually little positive publicity in recent months.”

Even though Giuffre’s legal team tried and failed to serve him, the duke was up at Balmoral Castle visiting the queen on her usual summer break.

Andrew, on the other hand, has now been served through his American lawyer, allowing the lawsuit to move on.

The New York Times was chastised on Twitter for the story, with a number of users, including verified accounts, making mocking comments.

“It would take a heart of steel not to suspend all inquiries into his alleged sex crimes,” best-selling novelist and political pundit James Felton warned his 300,000 Twitter followers.

September 22, 2021 — James Felton (@JimMFelton)

