A ‘brilliant’ father who met his girlfriend while living on the streets was discovered dead at his house.

An inquest heard today that a “talented” man committed suicide while his unborn child’s mother was in hospital.

Bradley Crellin, 31, died at his house on Lutyens Close in Anfield on Friday, April 9.

Bradley’s fiancee, Becci McDonald, 28, already has a son with him and is six months pregnant with their second child.

Man killed himself, assuming his unborn child’s mother had died.

Bradley, sometimes known as Lee, was living on the streets when Becci met him about 20 months ago.

Becci claims that the two had created a loving life together, and that Bradley was seen as a stepfather by her daughter from a previous relationship.

Becci, a native of Bootle, previously told the ECHO that she encountered Bradley while he was out on the streets, saying: “I struck up a conversation with him, as I often did with people who were homeless.

“He’d been homeless for about seven years, had a difficult background, and had been in and out of foster care.

“We went on a date, and I quickly took him in. He was a huge hit with my daughter.

“People may not believe we had been together for a long time, but we were best friends and were attached at the hip.”

Bradley called Becci while she was at the Royal Liverpool Hospital and told her he had taken a cocktail of prescription medications, according to the Liverpool Coroner’s Court.

Becci ordered him to call an ambulance, and when her calls went unanswered, she dialed 911. Paramedics arrived at his house at 9.09 p.m., but they were unable to save him.

A note recovered near Bradley’s body “obviously expected his death,” according to senior coroner André Rebello.

An inside examination revealed no signs of a natural cause of death, according to the inquest.

Dr. Rebello determined that Mr. Crellin committed suicide on April 9 at his home address.

Mixed drug poisoning was stated as the full cause of death.

Mr Rebello then went on to say: “Each of us will die, but none of us wants to be remembered for our deaths.

“Please keep Bradley’s memory alive. Make sure you recall everything that happened throughout his life.”

