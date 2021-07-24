A ‘brave’ young woman, 26, dies as a bereaved mother suffers a double tragedy.

A young mother who “always wanted to help others” died just weeks before a new cancer trial was to begin.

Kate Murphy, a 26-year-old woman from Bootle, died on Tuesday, July 22nd, after a seven-year fight with breast cancer.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 after discovering a lump and seeing her doctor, but the disease had progressed to stage three and had spread to her lymph nodes by the time she was diagnosed.

A woman discovers a handwritten note in a park box.

Kate was diagnosed with the BRCA 2 cancer gene in 2016, and her prognosis was death.

Jacqueline Coyle (Murphy), her 56-year-old mother, said she was “honored” to meet her “beautiful” daughter.

“She was simply so strong, she was my strength when my son Neil was murdered,” she said. We never thought we’d have to go through anything like this again after that.

“She always knew she was going to die after her diagnosis, but she didn’t want to live her life unwell, so she didn’t have a lot of chemo.

“She didn’t want her kid to remember her being unwell all the time, so she made sure she had the greatest memories she could.”

Kate spent a lot of time in Manchester’s Christie Hospital, where she was scheduled to begin a new cancer medication study just before she died.

“The doctors discovered the cancer had migrated into her legs and pelvis, crumbling the area,” Jacqueline explained.

“She wasn’t able to move or do anything.”

Kate’s family is now attempting to raise £3,000 to cover the cost of her burial after insurance companies refused to cover her when she was diagnosed with cancer.

The funds would also be used to help Jacqueline, who lost her mother and Kate’s grandmother to the coronavirus in March.

“When we lost Neil, my mother was devastated, and she always insisted that losing one grandchild was enough; she vowed she wouldn’t see another one die and would be waiting on the other side,” the 56-year-old added.

“After Neil died, I recall thinking about getting my kids insured, but I thought it was foolish. Your 20-year-old children do not require life insurance.

The summary comes to a close with the words “nobody.”

”