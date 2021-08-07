A brave young cancer patient, age 3, aspires to be like Olympic heroes.

On a toy bike, a three-year-old cancer sufferer who had lost his ability to walk imitated the heroes of the Tokyo Olympics.

After being diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia in February 2020, Henry, who was three years old at the time, lost his ability to walk.

Henry, who is relearning to walk, just crossed a finish line on a dedicated track on the oncology ward at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where he is being treated.

“Having an activity that pushes him to get moving and allows him to have fun has brought him so much joy,” his mother Charlotte said.

“You may often find him on the ward riding his bike and pretending to pursue the staff while giggling. It was heartwarming to see Henry cross the finish line after all his hard work. I’m looking forward to the day when he finishes his treatment.

Three static exercise cycles were donated to Alder Hey Children’s Charity’s oncology unit to aid patients’ physical and mental health.

Some of the patients have been encouraged by the unit’s staff to participate in a virtual cycling tour from Liverpool to Tokyo.

On the ward, the patients also made a map to show where they were in their trip. The ward completed the challenge recently, traveling from Liverpool to Tokyo in 60 days.

“We enjoyed that it was a team effort, and seeing the kids giving it their all on the ward motivated us to get up and moving every day,” the physio team added.

“We are feeling good this Friday, because Ward 3B crossed the finish line for their Road to Tokyo Challenge,” an Alder Hey representative said.

“For Tokyo2020, the challenge required patients, parents, and staff to virtually traverse the journey from Liverpool to Tokyo in 60 days. They swam, ran, propelled, and rowed a total of 9466 kilometers.

“The three static exercise bikes, which were kindly given by Alder Hey Charity, came in handy, as the goal was to stimulate physical activity while also benefiting the mental health of the youngsters on the ward.”