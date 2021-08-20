A brave woman escaped her ex’s clutches after four years of torment.

A domestic abuse survivor has been praised for her bravery in speaking out about the assault she received from her ex-partner.

During her two relationships with Paul Cave, who subjected her to both physical and mental violence, Leanne Gaskell feared she was going to die on several occasions.

Cave was sentenced to four years in prison, with a further two years on probation, at Liverpool Crown Court last month after slashing Leanne’s cheek open with a mug, leaving her scarred for life.

Hundreds of individuals have now complimented Leanne for her bravery in ensuring that the public is aware of Cave’s actions.

The 37-year-old told her experience to The Washington Newsday in order to raise awareness about domestic violence and make other victims feel less alone.

Brutal photographs reveal Leanne’s injuries after Cave smashed the mug across her face, drenching her in blood.

She had to call 911 herself and was brought to the hospital, where Cave arrived to apologize and threaten to “have her shot” if she cooperated with the cops.

Readers of the Washington Newsday expressed their support for Leanne and thanked her for sharing her story in order to help other women and victims of domestic abuse.

“It makes me ill to my stomach!” Jen Kriso stated. “All the best, gorgeous woman.”

“It’s very sad to read,” Fiona Gilmore added. Sharing your story is brave because it may benefit other women. I’m glad you were able to escape in the end. There are some wicked men in the area. You are deserving of a beautiful life and happiness.”

“What a disgusting [rat], exclaimed Sharon Hesketh. “I hope this unfortunate girl now finds peace and recovers fully, both physically and emotionally.”

“Well done for getting out babe!” wrote another woman. I understand how difficult it is in that situation. “Be strong, you’ve got this queen xxx,” she says.

When Leanne recalls Cave slapping her during an argument around a month into the relationship, the violence began.

“He was very controlling, and I was terrified from the beginning, and once you’re in something like that, you can’t get out,” she said.

“It began with slaps and blows, and then he started choking.”

