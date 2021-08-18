A brain scan could help doctors figure out which Parkinson’s patients will benefit the most from treatment.

A new brain scan could aid researchers in determining which Parkinson’s patients will benefit the most from a medication used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

According to a study, the scan can help researchers better visualize alterations in the area of the brain linked to cognitive decline.

While past research has demonstrated that atomoxetine – a drug used to treat ADHD – can help some Parkinson’s patients, there has been no straightforward way to identify who might benefit the most.

The study, which was financed by the Parkinson’s UK charity and published in the journal Brain, was praised by one of the researchers as a “exciting step towards personalized therapy for cognitive decline” since it identifies the patients who will benefit most from the treatment.

The ability to inhibit behavior – to let the brain “stop and think” before doing the correct thing – was increased by using atomoxetine, according to the charity.

The drug’s effects were notably noticeable in patients who had the most damage to the locus coeruleus, a brain region related to cognitive decline.

They had decreased natural levels of noradrenaline, a brain chemical involved in the processing of thoughts and behavior and impaired in Parkinson’s disease.

A noradrenaline imbalance can cause trouble concentrating, forgetfulness, and a longer time to think and process information, as well as a shift in behavior.

Scientists are “one step closer to identifying new treatments” for the disease by looking at noradrenaline levels and how they are altered, according to the charity’s research communications manager, Dr Katherine Fletcher.

“Changes in cognition can interfere with a person’s wellness and may cause them to cease doing their regular and enjoyable activities because they believe they are becoming too time consuming, stressful, and tough to complete,” she said.

“This exciting research has the potential to meet this unmet need and improve the lives of 145,000 people in the United Kingdom.

“By looking at how other molecules, such as noradrenaline, are altered, we are getting closer to identifying better Parkinson’s treatments.”

“This is an important step towards tailored therapy for cognitive decline in Parkinson’s disease as we,” stated lead researcher Dr Claire O’Callaghan of the University of Cambridge.

