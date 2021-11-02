A boy who had been bitten on the face by a pit bull managed to flee the attack by hitting the dog with his bookbag.

After hours of surgery, the 10-year-old victim of a violent pit bull assault in East Charlotte was released from the hospital on Saturday.

According to WSOC-TV, Keyan’te Blackmon was assaulted while going home from school on Wednesday after neighbors allowed him to pet their dog at their home on Grandview Ridge near Albemarle Road in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Blackmon tried to flee when the pit bull became violent, but the pit bull’s chain was too lengthy.

Jeanetta Blackmon, the boy’s mother, said: “He was able to be grabbed by the dog. He was attacked for about four minutes, but he was able to repel him.” The 10-year-old was able to flee by using his rucksack as a weapon, but his face had been seriously bitten during the attack.

“That’s when it started snarling at me and grabbing me by the face and basically tearing me…pulling my face off,” Keyan’te Blackmon told WBTV. “I was just hoping I wouldn’t die and that I’d be able to get home as soon as possible. I was about to give up when my bookbag collided with the dog and I kicked to get away.” Doctors at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte operated on Keyan’te Blackmon’s face the day after the incident, on October 28.

Jeanetta Blackmon stated, “We’re hoping they can only restore his face and he still has all of his senses.”

While Keyan’te Blackmon’s parents do not feel that all pit bull dogs are harmful, they do want this dog put down and the owners held accountable, according to WBTV.

Animal Care and Control in Charlotte is currently quarantining the animal that assaulted the 10-year-old.

Despite accounting for less than 6% of the canine population in the United States, pit bulls were responsible for 67 percent of the 568 fatalities caused by dogs between 2005 and 2020, according to DogBite.org. 380 Americans were killed by pit bulls over the course of 15 years.

Pit bulls were responsible for 72 percent of dog-related fatalities in 2020, accounting for 33 occurrences out of a total of 46.

Doctors discovered that bites inflicted by pit bulls were nearly 4 times as likely to result in facial damage in a research done in March 2020 regarding facial injuries caused by canines. This is a condensed version of the information.