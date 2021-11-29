A boy has been charged with murder, a man has been hit by a BMW, and the first photo of a ‘loving’ mother has been released.

Good afternoon, here are the most recent lunchtime headlines from The Washington Newsday.

In court, a kid was charged with the murder of Ava White, a 12-year-old girl.

During the five-minute hearing, the adolescent sat in the dock, flanked by security officers.

He spoke up to clarify his identity, date of birth, and that he was aware of the situation.

Ava died on Thursday night in Liverpool city centre after sustaining ” catastrophic injuries ” in an assault.

Police have closed off a roundabout after a man was struck by a car this morning.

The accident happened on Bridge Road near Princess Way in Seaforth, and emergency services are on the scene.

They were dispatched at 7.55 a.m. to reports of a collision between a man and a black BMW.

The man was sent to hospital with a significant head injury, according to Merseyside Police.

The bereaved family of a lady discovered dead in her flat has published a photo and a homage to the “kind and generous mum.”

On Thursday, November 25, Malak Adabzadeh, also known as Katy, was discovered at a flat on The Green in Stoneycoft.

Following her death, a murder inquiry was initiated, and three males, one 21-year-old from Stoneycroft, one 57-year-old from Norris Green, and one 46-year-old from Norris Green, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They are being held in prison for questioning, and investigations are ongoing.