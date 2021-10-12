A boy dies as a result of an allergic reaction, Universal Credit cuts, and the campaign to rescue Everton Library are all on the agenda.

Good morning, here are today’s headlines from The Washington Newsday.

The £20-a-week decrease to Universal Credit will affect almost 500,000 households.

The £20 increase, which was adopted earlier in the pandemic to ensure families had enough to eat, was seen as critical in preventing hundreds from falling into poverty.

The Euromillions teen winner who has relocated to Liverpool from Dubai

The increase in Universal Credit payments, however, came to a halt on October 6.

According to a new research obtained by the Mirror, 501,370 households, including 340,000 children, will be affected in the 54 constituencies won by the Conservatives in 2019.

The decline will affect tens of thousands of households across Merseyside. According to the Department for Work and Pensions, at least 90,354 young people in the area live in homes that rely on the benefit.

More than 200,000 working adults in those areas who receive the benefit will see their income cut by more than £1,000 per year.

Click here to read the entire story.

An inquest heard that a 12-year-old boy died hours after licking his grandparents’ Christmas dinner plate clean.

Cason Hallwood died in hospital on Christmas Day last year after becoming ill while playing with his buddies.

The boy, who suffered from asthma and had a nut allergy, started having problems breathing at the park not long after dinner with his mother Louise and three brothers Cowen, Corley, and Caiden at his grandparents’ house.

Cason’s grandfather Albert, who cooked the lunch, had ‘totally forgotten’ about his allergy, according to an inquest held at Parr Hall in Warrington on Monday (October 11). The glaze put on the gammon also contained nuts, according to the inquest.

Despite Louise’s efforts to give an EpiPen at Wharton Recreation Park, as well as the efforts of paramedics and doctors, the boy died after falling into respiratory and then cardiac arrest.

Click here to read the entire story.

A banner proclaims “we’re losing our legacy” at the top of Everton Library’s magnificent but worn turret.

The 125-year-old structure is one of the best by Thomas Shelmerdine, the architect behind Liverpool’s town hall, but it has not been restored. “The summary has come to an end.”