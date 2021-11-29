A boy charged with the murder of Ava White arrives in court.

In court, a kid was charged with the murder of Ava White, a 12-year-old girl.

During the five-minute hearing, the adolescent sat in the dock, flanked by security officers.

He spoke up to clarify his identity, date of birth, and that he was aware of the situation.

As police cordon off the roundabout, a man is struck by a BMW.

Ava died on Thursday night in Liverpool city centre after sustaining ” catastrophic injuries ” in an assault.

She was out with pals for the Christmas Lights switch on when a verbal altercation turned into a “attack on her with a knife,” according to Merseyside Police.

In tributes made to her following her death, the Year 8 student at Notre Dame Catholic College has been characterized as “special” and “hugely” popular.

Flowers and balloons have been placed near where she was attacked on Church Street in her honor.

Merseyside Police said on Sunday night that a 14-year-old boy has been charged with her murder and possession of a bladed object.

On Monday morning, he appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, which was acting as a youth court.

The child, from south Liverpool, stood in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit as he told the court his name and date of birth.

The teen, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, then sat with a security guard on either side of him while District Judge Wendy Lloyd addressed the matter with prosecutor Thomas Hanlon and defense attorney Michael O’Brien.

His case has been transferred to Liverpool Crown Court, where he is scheduled to appear on Wednesday.

Until then, he will be held in a youth detention center.

Wendy Lloyd, a district judge, said: “Because this is a murder case, it must be heard in the crown court, which is the only location where murder cases are heard.

“I’m submitting it to the crown court for a hearing on Wednesday morning.

“Between now and then, you’ll be housed in a secure facility.”

The youngster stated that he understood everything she said.

Three more males, ages 13 to 15, have been questioned in connection with Ava’s death.

While the inquiry is ongoing, they have been freed on bond.

“We’re continuing,” Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said late Sunday.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”