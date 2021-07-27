A Boots employee resigns after making a racially insensitive remark to a customer in line.

After being accused of saying “I don’t speak Taliban” about a customer struggling with her English, a Boots pharmacy employee resigned.

Another customer allegedly witnessed Dorothy Roach, a healthcare assistant, making “racist statements” about a woman who was “struggling to make herself understood” at the branch in Market Street, Newton-le-Willows.

The witness, disturbed by what she had heard, later called Boots’ customer service line to report the event, which took place on October 13 of last year.

“There was a woman ahead of me in the queue who didn’t speak very good English,” according to a transcript of the call.

“One of the pharmacists was having trouble getting her name and address, and another member of staff stated to a customer, ‘I don’t speak Taliban,’ and then went on to say, ‘they’re bothersome, I’m sick of them.’

“Then, as I waited, she smiled at me and said, ‘Won’t be long, darling, we’re just having technical troubles,’ and then motioned towards the woman who couldn’t speak English.”

Boots enlisted the help of Danny Hird, the manager of a different store, to undertake an investigation into the event, which included gathering witness testimonies from coworkers and reviewing CCTV footage, which did not include audio recordings.

Ms Roach, a 14-year Boots employee, attended an investigation meeting with Mr Hird on October 21 and categorically denied uttering racial remarks.

She went to a second interview the next day, where she was told that a colleague, later identified as branch pharmacist Caroline Tinkler by a tribunal, acknowledged she had heard Ms Roach make the “Taliban” remark.

Mr Hird stated that because the complaint was supported by evidence, he would have to initiate a disciplinary procedure.

Ms Roach, on the other hand, quit on the scene, stating that her health prevented her from being disciplined and telling Mr Hird that she was “not going to be the scapegoat for someone else.”

She later filed a claim for constructive dismissal against Boots in an Employment Tribunal.

She later filed a claim for constructive dismissal against Boots in an Employment Tribunal.

However, after a one-day hearing in Liverpool, the tribunal, chaired by Employment Judge Liz Ord, dismissed her claim, stating that Boots was well within its rights.