A body was discovered in a canal near a tourist destination.

A body was discovered in the Manchester Ship Canal near Ellesmere Port and later died.

After being summoned to allegations of a person’s safety, emergency responders discovered the body approximately 7 a.m. this morning.

Officers discovered the corpse on South Pier, near the National Waterways Museum, in the water of the Manchester Ship Canal.

Police have closed South Pier Road as they investigate the incident and recover the body.

A massive cordon has been erected around the boat museum, a portion of the canal, and the Grosvenor Wharf Road area.

“At around 7 a.m. on Thursday 9 September, officers were alerted to complaints of concerns for the safety of a person near South Pier, Ellesmere Port,” a Cheshire police spokeswoman said.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a body in the Manchester Ship Canal.

“Police and firefighters are on the site, attempting to recover the body.

“The person’s identification has yet to be established.

“At this time, access to the boat museum and South Pier Road is restricted.”