A body discovered at Walmart has sparked an investigation by the police.

Authorities are still looking into the cause of death at the scene, which is believed to have occurred in a vehicle parked at Walmart on Cibolo Valley Drive.

Following the discovery in the afternoon of Tuesday, September 7, this website called the Cibolo Police Department, who stated that there is no longer any danger to the public.

At the time of writing, no identifying information about the individual has been published by the police.

The scene is still being investigated, according to Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who was also contacted by This website.

This website has reached out to Walmart for comment, and we will keep you updated as the story develops.

This isn’t the first time a body has been discovered at the retail behemoth, which has over 5,000 locations across the country.

In April of this year, a woman’s body was discovered in a Walmart parking lot in Albany, Georgia.

The death, which authorities initially suspected was suspicious, occurred the same night the victim was seen arguing with a couple in the parking lot.

And the stores, which employ over 1.6 million people in the United States, are occasionally used as shooting locations.

A gunman killed 23 people and injured 23 others in a mass shooting at a supermarket in El Paso, Texas, in August 2019. The shooting shocked the nation.

In what is thought to be the bloodiest attack against Latinos in recent history, the gunman revealed to police that he was targeting Mexicans.

A criminal charge was filed against a Texas man in June 2021 after he made a “terroristic threat to cause public alarm and serious physical injury” at a Walmart shop in the state.

Occasionally, though, incidents of violence on Walmart property are the result of an accident.

After accidently shooting himself while trying on a pair of jeans in a Walmart dressing room, a guy was brought to the hospital.

The unarmed victim’s weapon slid from his pocket in March 2021, hit the floor, and discharged, hitting the man in the back of his leg before the bullet embedded itself in his ankle, according to WKRN.

