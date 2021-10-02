A body believed to be Miya Marcano has been discovered, according to a Florida sheriff.

Authorities in Florida confirmed on Saturday that they suspect the corpse they discovered is that of Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old college student who went missing on September 24.

Authorities are still waiting for medical examiners to officially identify the remains, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina during a press conference. The police, on the other hand, have informed the family of the discovery.

During the briefing, Mina stated, “Everyone wanted this outcome to be different.”

For the past week, authorities have been looking for Marcano.

“From what we’ve heard, there will be teams out today at the Arden Villa apartments. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told This website on Thursday that the investigation is still ongoing and that there are no more updates at this time.

Marcano’s aunt, Semone Westmaas, stated earlier this week that she believes the teen was abducted by being taken out of her bedroom window in the Arden Villas complex in Orlando, Florida.

“We want Miya discovered, and whoever is involved, if there were more than Armando, we want you to find them,” Westmaas added.

Marcano’s disappearance drew the attention of Armando Manuel Caballero. Caballero was discovered dead of an apparent suicide on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcano was last spotted working and living in the Arden Villas apartments complex. According to the police, she was intended to fly from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale last Friday to visit her family. Her relatives reported her missing when she didn’t show up.