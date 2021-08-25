A blind father who lost his sight in an instant recalls the moment he learnt to trust his guide dog.

A blind man has described the difficulties he faced in learning to trust his guide dog.

Amit Patel appeared on Graeme Hall’s weekly show to talk about how his life has altered after he went blind.

Amit, who goes by the handle ‘Blind Dad’ on Twitter, has over 18 thousand followers. He went blind eight years ago owing to a bleed in the back of his eyes.

“It wasn’t just my sight that night; it was everything about me, because it came so quickly, I didn’t have time to prepare,” he explained.

“I didn’t get to take those mental snapshots of my family members and how they seem; it just went dark.”

When he was learning to use a white cane, the former trauma doctor was encouraged to adopt a guide dog to help him gain confidence.

Amit was first cautious, fearing that his possible guide dog may suddenly cease working and he would be unsure of what to do.

But it wasn’t long before he decided to take a chance on Kika, the guide dog.

Before Kika was permanently assigned to Amit, the two were placed in a hotel for 10 days to ensure that they could both work together to traverse unfamiliar territory.

“The first few of days, I didn’t have the confidence to let go of everything and allow Kika lead me. Despite the fact that she is taught to do what she does, my first thought was, “Can she really stop me from walking down the stairs?”

“On the third morning, I woke up with my hands following to try and find the bathroom,” Amit explained after being persuaded once more to trust Kika.

“When I arrive, Kika has already blocked the door. I’m asking her to move out of the way because she was only 18 months old at the time.

Kika, who now has nearly 25,000 followers, was still not moving after 20 minutes, so Amit attempted to move her out of the path.

That’s when he realized Kika was shielding him from a bathroom flood caused by a busted pipe.

There was, because it was an old-fashioned bathroom. “The summary has come to an end.”