A blind dog who was on the verge of death is now a girl’s best friend.

A blind dog that was about to be put down at the vet underwent groundbreaking surgery to salvage his sight and is now enjoying a fresh lease on life as the best friend of an autistic girl.

Cocker Spaniel is a breed of dog. Stevie – named after blind musician Stevie Wonder – was on the verge of passing away when a breeder decided he was no longer wanted due to his poor eyesight.

After being contacted by vets, the Dogs Trust consented to take in the two-year-old canine before being adopted by Vickie Tatlow, 47.

Vickie, of Whitefield, Manchester, claimed that welcoming Stevie into her family had a significant impact on her autistic teenage daughter Tegan’s life.

Tegan, 18, was housebound and seldom talked until Stevie, their beloved family cat, became their closest companion.

Stevie has also been given a fresh lease on life after a rare double cataract operation was performed on him and his eyesight was saved.

Caregiver who works full-time “It’s very wonderful,” Vickie added. They’re like closest buddies, and they’re both reliant on one another. Stevie adores Tegan and follows her around everywhere she goes, and having him around has made such a wonderful influence in Tegan’s life.

“His coming has aided Tegan in resuming her routine. Tegan would rarely leave the house before he arrived, but now she gets up early every morning to take him for a stroll.

“She is also very focused on ensuring that she applies drops in his eyes six times a day and gives him two batches of medications during his rehabilitation. He also receives a lot of kisses, cuddles, and head scratching, and it’s clear that they’re both very happy.”

After the family brought Stevie in with severely impaired vision, Tegan performed surgery at Linnaeus-owned Eye Vet Referrals in Runcorn, Cheshire.

“Stevie was taken to a vet practice by a breeder to be put down owing to his impaired eyesight,” Vickie continued.

“Fortunately, the vet called the Dogs Trust charity, which took him in with the intention of fostering him out to a family with the hope that if his eyesight could be restored, he could be adopted.

“As soon as we.”

“The summary comes to an end.”