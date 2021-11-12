A black officer who discovered a ‘KKK’ note on an ex-police chief’s raincoat has filed a complaint.

After his then-boss was captured on security camera slipping a “KKK” note on his raincoat in June, a Black Ohio police officer filed a discrimination lawsuit on Thursday.

Sheffield Lake police officer Keith Pool filed a complaint with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission alleging that former police chief Anthony Campo fashioned a “pointy KKK hat out of paper” and wore it in front of him, telling Pool that he should wear it on his next service call.

Pool said he looked at his boss after reading the note and said, “Are you serious?” during a news conference on Thursday.

“What more can you say to a police chief who has done something so horrible and so awful to the first Black cop in history?” “It’s incomprehensible,” the officer stated.

Following the incident, Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring placed Campo on administrative leave in July. According to Cleveland 19, Campo later retired from his position after more than 30 years with the police.

According to WKYC, after the video was aired, the mayor claimed he apologized to Pool for the incident.

“Because we were both so emotional, it took us ten minutes just to converse to each other.” I expressed my regret. We chatted about it, and he told me more about it as we talked. In July, Bring remarked, “I was stunned.”

“There are no words to describe how revolting this is,” he added.

Pool also claimed in the case that former police chief Anthony Campo “harassed” him for a year after he was recruited in 2020.

Pool claimed in the complaint that “then-Chief of Police Anthony Campo harassed me on a regular basis because I am Black.”

Other superior cops were apparently aware of Campo’s harassment, according to the police officer, but “did not stop him.”

Campo was also accused of harassing him by screaming racial slurs and making racially charged imagery, according to him.

“Mr. Campo mocked me by creating racially insensitive photos that he put on police department bulletin boards and showed to other employees,” Pool claimed, adding that one of the images represented him with the title “the raccoon reaper.”

Campo also racially offended “the only,” according to Pool’s accusation. This is a condensed version of the information.