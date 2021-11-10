A ‘bizarre’ moment occurs when a woman enters a pub and exits with Father Christmas.

A woman is seen strolling into a pub and leaving carrying a Father Christmas ornament, according to surveillance footage.

On Saturday around 1.50pm, video captured at the Shippons bar on Thingwall Road in Irby shows a woman entering the Wirral pub.

The woman, dressed in a patterned grey cardigan, enters the pub cautiously and turns to her left, as if looking about.

The woman is seen reaching forward for something that is out of view of the camera in the video.

The woman, on the other hand, is caught on camera taking a Father Christmas ornament and putting it under her arm.

The fearless woman can be seen exiting the venue through the glass doors.

The episode was “bizarre” and “disappointing,” according to Steve Edmunds, who has run the Shippons for 13 years.

The 62-year-old claimed he’s kept the specific decoration for as long as he’s been the pub’s landlord, and it’s “the first thing” he takes out during the holiday season.

Steve also believes that someone knew the item was there and entered the tavern during the last ten days.

“It’s sad,” Steve told The Washington Newsday, “because we’ve had that specific Father Christmas for almost as long as we’ve had the pub, which is almost 13 years.”

“And he comes out every Christmas, and he’s always the first item we bring out because we set the menus in front of him, and that’s what he’s for.”

“We don’t finish putting up the remainder of the decorations until later.”

“It’s just a little frustrating because he’s out there and he’s the first clue that Christmas is approaching in terms of the bar.”

In the hopes of identifying the woman, Steve posted the video on the pub’s Facebook page.

In another scene, the woman appears to exit a white Renault Clio driven by someone else before speeding away.

“We can confirm we received a report that a Father Christmas ornament was stolen from The Shippons pub in Irby on Saturday, November 6,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The ornament was allegedly taken from a. “Summary concludes.”