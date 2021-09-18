A bisexual woman who was dragged back into the closet is urging schools to protect queer students.

A woman who came out as a youngster has spoken about the difficulties she encountered in accepting her identity.

Tilly Walters, 24, from Southport, went to an all-girls high school and stated her bisexuality was considered as a “oddity” and she was “pressed back into the closet.”

Tilly now wants to see more visibility and great role models for young LGBT+ children so that they grow up feeling protected, heard, and seen.

Tilly looked up to androgynous 1980s music heroes like Gary Numan and LGBT Liverpool legend Pete Burns when she was little.

She developed an image for herself based on these legends from a young age.

“I wore slightly masculine attire and had shorter hair,” Tilly told The Washington Newsday.

“These folks had me completely enthralled, and all I wanted to do was be them.”

When the Sandgrounder entered secondary school, she told a few close friends about her bisexuality.

But the rumor quickly spread, leaving Tilly scared, unprotected, and alone.

“People started standing further apart from me in the changing rooms before PE,” Tilly continued.

“No one likes to alter in public, but I saw that all the girls in my immediate vicinity were covering themselves more than normal.

“They figured I’d be staring at them because I’m queer, and they didn’t want me to.”

Tilly recalls three females cornering her in a corridor, insulting her with homophobic slurs and questioning her about her identity.

Tilly then reversed her choice to come out and began to change herself in order to fit in with the perceived social norms.

“I threw myself back into the closet,” she continued.

“I don’t think it was genuine hostility; I think they just didn’t know what to do.

“Because I was the first in my year group to come out, I was a bit of an outcast.”

“It’s awful and it will get you eventually when you’re trying to figure out who you are and you attempt to ignore part of your personality,” Tilly continued.

Tilly’s experience at school was far from unique.

Bullying and mental health difficulties afflict children who identify as LGBT+ in disproportionately large numbers.

