A bipartisan group of legislators is unable to reach an agreement on a bill to overhaul the police force.

After months of deliberation, a bipartisan group of senators failed to achieve an agreement on a police-overhaul measure in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality against Black Americans.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who has been working with Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) to find common ground on how much police officers should be held accountable since earlier this year, told the Wall Street Journal that his party was done negotiating on Wednesday after Scott rejected their final proposed offer.

“From the outset, the goal was to get substantial reforms that would put an end to the policing crisis that this country has had for generations,” Booker added. “But in the end, we couldn’t do it because we couldn’t get over some of those issues of openness, professional standards, and accountability.”

The three legislators also discussed repealing the immunity policy, which protects police officers and other government officials from litigation. They were, however, unable to write language that was acceptable to all.

Due to the lack of a police-overhaul bill, any changes to America’s police system will fall primarily on the shoulders of the Justice Department, which announced last week that it will prohibit police officers from using chokeholds on suspects and using “no-knock” entries when entering people’s homes.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated, “Building trust and confidence between law enforcement and the population we serve is vital to our purpose at the Justice Department.”

However, the broad measure only affects federal personnel, and a bill to change police tactics has yet to be agreed upon.