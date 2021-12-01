A bill in Florida will require schools to teach students about the benefits and risks of social media.

A proposed measure in Florida would make it mandatory for schools to establish social media curriculum.

The bipartisan bill was unanimously passed by the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday. The measure would force school districts to prepare learning plans to teach children about the benefits and risks of social media if it were to pass two other committees and the Senate. It would also establish a strict definition of social media, which would be a first for a Florida state law.

The bill’s proponent, Republican Senator Danny Burgess, told the Associated Press that youngsters are “losing their innocence more and more every day” as a result of the information they see online. He hopes that the new bill would teach students and parents how to use social media sites responsibly.

Staff analysis by the Florida Phoenix concluded that social media is an important and ever-changing aspect of today’s society. Sharing work and connecting over same interests were mentioned as benefits in this review, but privacy concerns and exposure to potentially harmful persons were listed as negatives.

The law will also be sent to the House of Representatives, which will receive an identical version. While it is unknown when the other committees will meet to consider the measure, the Florida State Legislature will convene on January 11, 2022 for its 60-day session.

According to the Florida Phoenix, social media is defined as any “form of interactive electronic communication through an internet website or application in which a user creates a service-specific identifying user profile to connect with other users of the internet website or application for the purpose of communicating and sharing information, ideas, news, stories, opinions, images, and other content” under the new bill.

While Burgess believes that parents should be active in this conversation at home, many people are unaware of the various social media platforms that children have access to.

“I’m not particularly familiar with all of these other platforms out there.” I have government documents that I use. But, because I don’t have a personal page, it’s difficult for me to talk to my children as they get older about these dangers,” Burgess added.

Democrats and Republicans alike enthusiastically supported the bill.

