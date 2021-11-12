A bikini contest champion with back pain has been given two months to live.

Following a terminal lung cancer diagnosis last year, a 29-year-old former bikini contest champion in Cheshire, England, was informed she had less than a month to live. She has now returned to her normal life and has been trying her best to raise awareness of the disease.

According to the New York Post, Becca Smith, a gym enthusiast who does not smoke, was shocked when she was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and given two weeks to live in 2020.

Smith was in the process of opening her own yoga studio in Leeds when she began to experience back pain and a cough in late 2019. After suffering extreme discomfort and migraines in January of last year, the 2015 Cumbrian Classic bikini winner stopped doing yoga and weight training, believing she had hurt her back. She was admitted to the hospital after losing her vision for the second time, and doctors originally attributed her illness to a slipped disc.

She was unable to walk by March 2020, had an oxygen machine, and had ice packs strapped to her head at all times.

Smith was told by doctors when she received her diagnosis that the cancer had already progressed from her lungs to her spine, brain, and skull.

Smith was eventually transferred from the hospital to her home, where she received end-of-life care. Despite the confinement, she said her “friends and family traveled to be by my bedside to say their farewell.”

Smith’s family, on the other hand, refused to believe that she only had two weeks to live, and her 31-year-old sister, Steph, spent money on herbal medicines to help her stay as healthy as possible. Cannabis oils and healing juices were used in the treatment.

Smith was diagnosed with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) lung cancer a week after she returned home, which happens when the ALK gene breaks and adheres to another gene, causing cells to grow improperly and ultimately to tumors.

The uncommon mutation is seen in about 5% of all lung cancer cases and is more common in nonsmokers under the age of 50.

ALK is an incurable cancer that can be treated using a tablet-based medication that inhibits the tumour from spreading.

Smith is currently on Alectinib, a medicine that keeps her “stable” and helps her live longer. Her brain and skull are cancer-free, but a little amount of cancer remains dormant on her left lung and spine, which the Alectinib tablets prevent from spreading.

Smith continues to visit the hospital.