A bid to build flats on the site of a former tavern was turned down.

The plans to build flats on the site of a former tavern were rejected by Wirral Council.

The former Pool Inn on Poulton Bridge Road in Poulton, Wirral, would have been converted into 15 apartments under the project.

However, Wirral Council turned down Barry Lightburn’s proposal, claiming that the building’s scale would make it “dominant” in the neighborhood, harming others who live nearby.

A combination of one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats would have been developed under the design, with an empty site being repurposed.

The design and access statement described the outdoor space that would have been available at the location.

“To cater for exterior recreational space, each dwelling contains an open private terrace and shared external space is also given,” the statement added.

It also detailed the applicant’s plans for automobile access and cycle storage.

“It is believed that the main vehicular and service access should be through the less frequently trafficked Poulton Bridge Road,” the study stated.

“For four cars and cycle storage, the current vehicle access point adjacent to number 471 Poulton Road will be kept.”

However, due to Wirral Council’s rejection of Mr Lightburn’s proposal, the idea cannot proceed at this time.