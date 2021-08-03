A bereft son is yearning to get home from Australia for his father’s funeral.

James Clansey grew up in Crosby and has lived in Melbourne for the past seven years.

Last week, the 34-year-old father of two learned that his own father, whom he referred to as his “hero,” had died.

Alan Clansey, his father, was set to turn 70 at the end of the month, but he died unexpectedly from the consequences of motor neuron disease, which he was diagnosed with a year ago.

Alan received a phone call from his sister in Liverpool on Thursday, July 29, informing him that their father had died.

“He basically received it the day he retired,” James added (motor neurone disease). He’d just turned 70, and he’d never been hurt or sick in his life.

“He never drank or smoked in his entire life. He used to ride his bike from Crosby to Garston to work.”

James said he sought to purchase flight tickets from Australia to the UK after learning of the tragic news, but was quoted up to 20,000 Australian dollars for flights.

He’s also been warned that if he returns to Australia, he’ll have to pay another $3,000 for quarantine at a hotel.

“I’m married with two kids, and things have been such a challenge since I’m self-employed, and you don’t get any business here because of the lockdowns,” James explained.

“For his birthday, I wanted to rush home and hug him. Now I’m having a crazy conversation about whether I’ll be able to make it back in time for my father’s funeral.”

“It’s not just the exorbitant costs of the flights; I also have to support my family back here,” he continued. And who knows how long that will be – all I know is that I’m hoping they don’t cancel my return flight, which they’ve said is almost certain.

“I’ve never felt so helpless in my entire life.”

