A bereft father begs for money to be put towards suicide prevention.

As he honored his late son’s desire to push for better mental health treatment in the UK, former national TV journalist Mike McCarthy said, “We’re losing far too many good people to suicide.”

Ross McCarthy was 31 years old when he committed suicide following a ten-year battle with severe depression, according to his father.

Mr McCarthy, a former Sky News and BBC correspondent, claimed his son thought he had turned a corner at Christmas, when he was last with him, on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Ross, on the other hand, passed away in February, leaving behind a girlfriend, Charlotte, and a three-year-old kid, Charlie.

“Ross left a long farewell letter in which he addressed each member of the family and begged us to push for greater mental health support,” Mr McCarthy explained.

“After ten years of battling serious depression – and I mean battling, because Ross was a true warrior – he tried everything he could to assist himself and others.

“And he believed he had found salvation.

“However, we’ll never know for sure why he committed suicide. We believe it’s because his sadness reappeared with a force when he least expected it.”

“Anything I can do now to honor Ross’s wish to campaign for improved mental health provision in this nation, I will do,” he said, adding that the family as a whole feels comforted by the fact that there are so many people out there who support us in what we’re trying to achieve.

Mr McCarthy has aided in the formation of a new organization in Sheffield, where he resides, to encourage men to communicate with one another.

“Let’s talk about it,” he said. Let’s just be honest about it. Let’s bring it into the light.

“Suicide lurks in the shadows, and I believe it is partially because of this that it does not receive the funding or attention it deserves in terms of suicide prevention.

“In the United Kingdom, this is the leading cause of death among men under the age of 45. If it were anything else, we’d be debating how to deal with it.”

“I think men in particular feel humiliated and embarrassed to talk about,” he remarked.

