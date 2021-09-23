A Bench Warrant has been issued for a ‘Maderna’ tourist accused of falsifying a COVID vaccination card.

Following her arrest for allegedly using a false COVID-19 immunization card that misspelled “Moderna” as “Maderna,” a Hawaii judge issued a bench warrant for an Illinois woman who failed to appear in court for a Zoom hearing.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Karin Holman announced on Wednesday that she will issue a $500 warrant for the 24-year-old woman’s arrest due to the delayed court date. Deputy Hawaii Attorney General Kory Young said that, despite the fact that the planned meeting was for a status hearing, he will pursue the warrant for the woman.

The Illinois lady, whose name has not been revealed, was charged with two misdemeanor charges of breaching Hawaii’s emergency COVID-19 control laws and released without bail in September.

To circumvent Hawaii’s 10-day tourist quarantine, the woman allegedly procured a false COVID-19 immunization card in August. According to court filings, when she uploaded the immunization card to the state’s Safe Travels program before arriving in Honolulu on August 23, officials spotted a key error: “Moderna” was misspelled as “Maderna.”

It’s unknown whether the woman has retained legal counsel. Though she had previously been defended by the state of Hawaii’s public defender’s office, Public Defender James Tabe told the Associated Press that this is no longer the case because “our office did not receive an application from her for our services.”

Norbert and Trevor Chung, a father and son, were also arrested in Hawaii last month after they reportedly used phony COVID-19 immunization cards to enter the state.

Producing a fraudulent COVID-19 immunization card is a criminal that can result in a year in prison and a $5,000 fine. It’s also against the law to sell or buy phony COVID-19 immunization cards. The Hawaii Attorney General’s office has formed a task group to look into any violations of the state’s current Safe Travels regulations.

In a statement to This website, Hawaii Attorney General Clare E. Connors said, “Attorney General investigators are committed to ensuring all such leads are examined and thank the community for their assistance and support.” “In that vein, the Attorney General’s Office will investigate and prosecute anyone who defraud the Safe Travels program, which was created to keep our islands safe.”