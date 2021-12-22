A ‘beloved father’ was stabbed to death in West Derby, and his family has paid homage to him.

A man who was stabbed to death was described as a “hard-working and caring father” by his family.

Paul Joseph Stenson, of West Derby, died on Sunday, December 19, after being stabbed in the chest.

The 30-year-old was brought to hospital from Princess Drive in West Derby, where he was known as ‘Paul Mac,’ but he died a short time later.

The father of two was a tree surgeon who ‘liked the outdoors’ and was well-known in his neighborhood.

“Paul was a hardworking and loving father,” his family said in a statement released by Merseyside police. He leaves behind a son, a daughter, a mother, and a wife with whom he had been married for over 15 years; they had been together since elementary school and were practically inseparable.

“As a Tree Surgeon, our Paul enjoyed the outdoors and was known as Paul Mac in the community.

“Everywhere he went, someone would recognize him and strike up a conversation with him.

“His death will be devastating to our family this Christmas and in the years to come.”

Paul’s family has requested privacy as they mourn their loss.

Two women, both 20, have been arrested on suspicion of helping an offender and have been bailed awaiting further investigation, according to officers.

Those who knew Paul and wanted to express their condolences to his family have been pouring in.

“Rest in peace, God bless you, my thoughts are with your family,” Ruth Strong remarked.

“RIP Paul, my thoughts are with his family, partner, and two children at this awful moment, thinking of you all,” Samantha Watkins said.

Gemma Roberts said: “Still can’t get over this news today. It must be heartbreaking for his partner and children. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx “Haven’t stopped thinking about this sad news,” Katie Schenck wrote. I’m thinking of Sammy, the kids, and the rest of the family. That is something that no family deserves. Paul, rest in peace.” “Another lovely life taken shortly before Christmas,” Suzanne Dunford remarked. “What is happening to this world we live in!” RIP.” “We are continuing to call for anyone with information about this event to come forward and speak to us,” Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said.

“Unfortunately, we have seen the devastation that knife crime can cause, not only for Paul’s family, who are now facing Christmas without him,” says the statement.

“The summary comes to an end.”