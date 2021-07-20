A ‘beautiful’ young woman, 25, was discovered dead in her apartment.

A “beautiful” young woman who had been struggling with her mental health for years committed suicide.

Lydia Tinsley, a 25-year-old Liverpool Hope University student, was discovered dead in her Aigburth apartment on April 19 this year.

Lydia, from Bristol, had struggled with opiate addiction in her teenage years and had fought depression, according to an inquest held today at Gerard Majella Courthouse in Kirkdale.

Dad passes out while paying the tab after the family lunch at the bar.

Lydia had moved to Liverpool to study Philosophy and International Relations in October 2020, after spending seven months at home with her family, the court heard.

Her brother Jon, speaking to the court via video link from Bristol, said: “She was a really cheerful, fascinating girl.”

“On her best days, she could really light up a room.” She was plainly intelligent, and she enjoyed reading and studying English, as well as enjoying life when things were going well for her.

“As my twin sister, she was a huge assistance to me. She’ll always be a part of me, no matter what. I adore her and will continue to do so.”

Anita Bhardwaj, the area coroner for Liverpool and Wirral, said a handwritten letter recovered at the site “clearly indicated” that she meant to commit suicide, and a toxicology report revealed she had taken an overdose of prescription methadone.

The inquest heard that a second piece of writing, written almost precisely a year earlier on April 24, 2020, was discovered at the family house in Bristol where she had resided with her twin brother Jon Tinsley, father Ian, and mother Victoria.

She described lockdown as “destroying me” at the time.

Jon stated that his sister was “obviously going through a very difficult battle” and that she had struggled with the lockdown’s enforced seclusion.

“She got out of her first year of university with top honors, which simply shows how tough and resilient she was,” he remarked.

“I liked conversing with her about politics and philosophy,” Lydia’s father Ian said in court, holding back tears. She was a joy to behold when she was in top form.”

The introduction of Covid and lockdown, he described as. “The summary has come to an end.”