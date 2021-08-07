A beautiful Liverpool structure was once used to hide Britain’s treasure from the Nazis.

One of the country’s most stunning buildings has finally been sold after being almost unused for nearly 15 years.

After years of ambitious intentions that failed out, the historic former Martins Bank building on Water Street has been purchased.

Since Barclays left in 2007, much of the structure has been empty for years, with the great banking hall and vaults remaining disused.

Kinrise, a hybrid workplace provider, has purchased the 210,000 square foot property.

The structure will now undergo a “major yet sensitive” makeover, according to the business, which will keep its original features while “showcasing its individuality.”

The building was to be converted into a five-star hotel for £50 million in 2016, but no work began.

Many consider it to be one of the country’s most beautiful structures, and its interior and exterior have become a draw for film makers searching for a touch of period elegance.

Its vast banking hall was utilized in several additional projects, including Foyle’s War and ITV2’s Timewasters, while the bank itself was featured in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Martins was the only national British bank with a headquarters outside of London.

The origins of the organization can be traced back to Tudor financier Thomas Gresham. The Bank of Liverpool bought it in 1918, forming a national banking conglomerate that grew across the country.

The amalgamated company required a grand new headquarters, which it received in 1932 on Water Street.

The Grade II*-listed structure is described as a “masterpiece” and “one of the best interwar classical buildings in the country” by Historic England.

It was created by Herbert Rowse, who also constructed the enormous India Buildings across the road and the Queensway Mersey Tunnel’s entrances.

The banking hall, with its towering columns and arcades, is the most well-known aspect of the interior.

With the threat of invasion from Germany looming, much of Britain’s gold reserves were relocated to the bank’s vault in 1940.

“In May 1940, when this country was faced with invasion part of the nation’s.”Summary ends.” is etched on a stone plaque in Exchange flags recognizing the bank’s role in history.