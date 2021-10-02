A beautiful island “paradise” with its own beach was sold.

After two years on the market, a stunning island with its own beach was sold.

A two-story building with outstanding panoramic views, as well as a private beach and headland, were included on the island, which was hailed as a “piece of paradise.”

Ynys Faelog is a small tidal island near the Menai Suspension Bridge that is accessible by car through a tidal causeway.

Fans are unanimous in their praise for Gino D’Acampo’s return to ITV’s This Morning.

In 2019, a large portion of the site in North Wales was put up for sale for £1 million.

On behalf of owners Bangor University, Williams & Goodwin estate and commercial firm Avison Young brought the site to market, which is shared with only one other property owner on the opposite side of the island.

A two-story building with excellent panoramic views across the Menai Strait and a private beach and headland, as well as access to a hidden rear garden area, were included in the listing.

Attempts to sell the property in the past had been impeded by “legal difficulties.”

Williams & Goodwin has now confirmed that a sale has been made.

“Fresh interests were found a few weeks ago and this party were able to proceed to a rapid exchange of contracts and given their local connections to the area, the buyer is intending to refurbish the property in what can only be described as a truly unique setting,” said Tim Goodwin, director of William & Goodwin The Property People.

The tidal causeway necessitates advance planning to access and exit the island by car, while a stone bridge to the mainland is open 24 hours a day.