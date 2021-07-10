A ‘beautiful’ hotel with magnificent rooms facing Sefton Park is for sale.

A unique opportunity to acquire a ‘charming and stylish’ hotel in Liverpool has presented itself.

For individuals seeking for a new investment, the Liverpool Aigburth Hotel, Sure Hotel Collection by Best Western, is now on the market.

Over three stories, the three-star hotel has 41 en-suite bedrooms.

On the market is a colorful terrace house in Liverpool’s “chic” district.

The hotel, which is located on Aigburth Drive and overlooks Sefton Park, has its own bar, restaurant, and function room for weddings and gatherings.

Christie and Co has listed the venue for £2,750,000, however it has a total revenue of £1,435,000 in 2018 and £1,324,000 in 2019.

The hotel is described as a “lovely property,” with a glass addition in the front and a walled garden with pergola in the back.

It is, however, just over the road from Sefton Park, which is home to the Palm House and other picturesque lakes.

While the hotel has its own bar and restaurant, the popular Lark Lane is just a short walk away.

A wealthy cotton merchant is said to have once owned the spectacular venue.

It was previously a Hallmark Hotel until being taken over by Best Western.

“Some of our most luxury rooms offer wide Edwardian windows and four-poster beds covered in beautiful fabrics,” according to the Best Western hotel’s website.

“There are various guest lounges and a conservatory restaurant where you may unwind and catch up on the day’s happenings away from your room.”

The hotel has a four-star rating on TripAdvisor, with the location and value being noted as strengths.

“Had a fantastic seat at the hotel,” one five-star reviewer stated. The room was beautiful, and everyone was quite pleasant. We also received a late check-out.

“Highly suggest for a relaxing night of luxury. Also, there’s a terrific pub and restaurant on Lark Lane, which is literally around the corner.”

“Lovely hotel, quiet setting facing the park,” commented a four-star reviewer. It’s only a 20-minute bus ride into town. Warm, comfortable rooms, helpful service, and delicious food

“We had a fantastic four days and would return and highly recommend it. The summary comes to a close.