A beautiful home with a ballroom is traded in for a life in a van.

A young professional couple sold their “dream” home and quit their high-paying careers to travel around Scotland with their dogs in a campervan.

Victoria MacDonald, 28, and Scott Ross, 32, shared a luxury three-bedroom apartment with a ballroom, but the stress of their jobs was wearing them down.

The detached mansion in Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire, had previously belonged to the Colman mustard clan, and they purchased it in June 2016 for £100,000.

But, knowing they wouldn’t be able to have children in the enormous 12-room villa and growing dissatisfied professionally, they began to consider a change about five years ago.

Scott was working in grounds operation at a heliport company before injuring his back at work in June 2016, and Victoria, who worked as a buying administrator in the oil and gas industry, was depressed.

They put their house on the market in March of this year, and it sold in three days for £146,000!

The pair paid £13,000 for a Citroen Relay 2016 campervan, but it needed work, so they rented a croft near Muir of Ord, Highlands, for two months.

They built a functional kitchen and a solar-powered shower, a process Victoria described as “awful.”

They now own an online marketing travel company and work from some of Scotland’s most beautiful locations.

Colle, an eight-month-old border collie/Labrador mix, joined them in bed, and their seven-year-old Lab, Callie, now sleeps with them.

Victoria, from Inverness, has stopped taking antidepressants after four years because she finds that being outside makes her happy, while Scott’s back has improved as a result of increased activity.

“It was a cracker of a house, it was historic,” Victoria added. It contained a total of 12 rooms, including a basement with two rooms and an antique ballroom. However, it was far too large for us.

“When we bought it, it was a dream house, but we never settled in. We had the idea to move into a van and take our business on the road, so that’s exactly what we did.”

Victoria has been with Scott, who is from Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire. “The summary has come to an end.”