A beautiful Georgian mansion with a hidden feature at the back.

In one of the city’s most sought-after postcodes, a beautiful seven-bedroom town house has come to market.

The Percy Street home is located in the center of the Georgian Quarter and offers house hunters a “unique chance.”

The Sunday Times rated Liverpool as one of the greatest locations to live in the North West once again this year.

Because of its period properties and historic appeal, the Georgian Quarter was named one of the greatest places to live in the city by the judges.

“If you’re lucky enough to find a painstakingly renovated townhouse on the cobbles around Hope Street, Falkner Street, or Falkner Square — for half the amount you’d pay in Bath — you’re laughing even harder than Doddy,” the Sunday Times judges remarked.

The asking price for this home is £1,000,000, and it is on the market with Move Residential.

The mid-Georgian townhouse has seven bedrooms and original elements throughout. It is spread out over five storeys.

When you enter the home through the yellow front door, you are greeted by a grand corridor that leads to two reception rooms.

A fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, integrated appliances, and lots of work surfaces is also available.

The great family lounge may be found on the first floor.

The room features a high ornate ceiling and antique sash windows that bring in a lot of light.

With exposed wooden floorboards and an Italian marble fireplace, it is attractively designed.

On the top level, there is also a double bedroom with bespoke built-in wardrobes and a four-piece family bathroom.

A split-level landing on the second floor leads to a master bathroom suite with a freestanding bath and a prominent marble backdrop.

The second floor also contains three “well-presented and proportioned double bedrooms,” one of which has a private walk-in wardrobe, according to the ad.

The property also features three “excellent sized” double bedrooms on the third level, as well as a few additional surprises.

Three further reception areas may be found on the house’s lower ground level. “The summary has come to an end.”