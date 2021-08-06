A ‘beautiful’ 200-year-old property with miles of vistas is for sale.

A’stunning’ property on a small development of only three houses has come on the market.

The three-bedroom house is a barn conversion located on Irby’s ‘picturesque’ Mill Hill Road.

The mansion, which dates back more than 200 years, overlooks National Trust woods and features its own private gardens.

Mill Barn features three double bedrooms (each with an en-suite bathroom), a newly equipped kitchen, and assigned parking.

Bradshaw Farnham and Lea have offered the house for £600,000.

According to Rightmove, the average price of a property in Irby over the last year was £296,873.

The majority of transactions were for semi-detached residences, which averaged £254,425 in value.

However, detached properties sold for significantly more than this, averaging £346,452, while terraced homes sold for an average of £167,500.

House prices have increased across Merseyside in the last year, but have soared in Irby.

Property prices in Irby have increased by 25% in the last year and by 27% since the previous ‘high’ in 2017.

According to images on Rightmove, the ground floor of this house is mostly comprised of a big ‘welcoming’ hallway with floor to ceiling feature windows providing views across the courtyard and paddocks.

Additionally, the ‘impressive’ entrance features a spiral oak staircase and exposed masonry throughout the building.

The current owners modified the barn to maximize the usage of original period features in order to ‘enhance’ the house’s character.

In the main lounge, exposed timbers and a working wood burning fireplace contribute to the house’s uniqueness.

The kitchen is open plan with a dining and breakfast area next; a utility room is also included off the kitchen.

The main bedroom, which features an en-suite and views over the nearby cricket pitch, is accessed through a galleried landing.

The home has a front and back yard, which means there is a private garden as well as a pathway out front.

There is sufficient parking for two automobiles on a shared driveway shared with two other residences.

The advertisement states: “Bradshaw Farnham and Lea are overjoyed to present this property to the market.”